$0.30 EPS Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.07.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Norges Bank bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $135,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.35.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

