$0.33 EPS Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.53. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLT opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.73.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

