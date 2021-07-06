$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. 20,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,238. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

