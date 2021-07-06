-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.50). Farfetch reported earnings of ($1.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

FTCH opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Farfetch by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Farfetch by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 35,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Farfetch by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,461,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,578 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

