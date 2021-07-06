$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,673,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,753,000 after purchasing an additional 177,547 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 249,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 65,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 417,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

