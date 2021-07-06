$0.50 EPS Expected for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. TEGNA reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in TEGNA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 883,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,353. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.