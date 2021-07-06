$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. The Shyft Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 307.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SHYF traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,205 shares in the company, valued at $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

