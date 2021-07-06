$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. HEICO posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

NYSE:HEI opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of HEICO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

