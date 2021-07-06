$0.54 EPS Expected for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vontier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vontier will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Vontier stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. 1,945,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,276. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

