$0.56 EPS Expected for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.85. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 324%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of HFC opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.42. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In related news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

