$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.03.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,194,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,062,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $343.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

