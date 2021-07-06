$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.03.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,194,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,062,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $343.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.