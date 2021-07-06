$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. Huntsman reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 678.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

