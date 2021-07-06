0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Cap of $19.01 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $19.01 million and approximately $254,885.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

