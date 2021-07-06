0xBitcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $509,727.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $509,727.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00967407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044557 BTC.

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

