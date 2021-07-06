$1.10 EPS Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.26. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,259. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

