$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Wayfair posted earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,657. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Wayfair by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 10,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.50. 854,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $205.80 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

