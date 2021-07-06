$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.18.

ULTA opened at $351.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $356.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.19.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total value of $45,902,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $19,576,438.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,617 shares of company stock valued at $132,985,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

