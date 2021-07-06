$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to announce $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

