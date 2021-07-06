$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.84 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stephens raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,566.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,406.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,061.25 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

