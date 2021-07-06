$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report $1.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $140.90 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.79. The company has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

