1,003,106 Shares in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,003,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.49% of Natural Order Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Natural Order Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Natural Order Acquisition Company Profile

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

