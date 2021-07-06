$11.08 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post $11.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.75 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $13.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $49.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $45.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.77.

GS stock opened at $374.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.44. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,596.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,953,000 after purchasing an additional 278,179 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

