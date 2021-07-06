$115.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce sales of $115.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $116.44 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $88.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $489.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.20 billion to $504.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $577.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.87 billion to $609.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,510.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,330.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.