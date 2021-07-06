13,500 Shares in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Bought by III Capital Management

III Capital Management purchased a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Everbridge by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $48,317,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 779.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Everbridge by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 37.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after acquiring an additional 133,667 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,488. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

