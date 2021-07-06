$138.26 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report $138.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.10 million. CRA International posted sales of $123.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $561.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $566.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $594.42 million, with estimates ranging from $580.27 million to $607.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CRAI opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,611 shares of company stock valued at $728,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,279,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

