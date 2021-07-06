1,500,000 Shares in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Acquired by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,335,000. CM Life Sciences makes up 0.6% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 2.71% of CM Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMLF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 13,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,438. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

