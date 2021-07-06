163,058 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of B. Riley Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RILY. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $810,465.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.70%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

