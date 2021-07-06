175,000 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,920,000. Carvana accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Carvana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $18,349,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $183,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total value of $13,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,396,303 shares of company stock worth $385,775,314 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $313.49. 25,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,557. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $124.89 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.99 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

