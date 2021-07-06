$19.87 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.09 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $118.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 million to $252.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $240.40 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLUE. SVB Leerink began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 92.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 49.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 421.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 167,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.75.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

