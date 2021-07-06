1,901,770 Shares in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Bought by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,901,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,370,000. Akoustis Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.78% of Akoustis Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

