1irstcoin Trading Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $17.28 million and approximately $46,852.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00276397 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

