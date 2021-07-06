1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 1stdibs.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

