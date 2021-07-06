$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.76 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $11.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $348.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.60. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.