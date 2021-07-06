$21.56 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $21.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.42 billion. FedEx reported sales of $19.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $89.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.71 billion to $90.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $93.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.36 billion to $96.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FDX opened at $299.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx has a 1-year low of $153.66 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

