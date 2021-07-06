$221.27 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce $221.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $225.99 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $181.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $885.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $909.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $921.77 million, with estimates ranging from $875.24 million to $994.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%.

VCTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,994,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.