$223.83 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to post $223.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.40 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $856.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $883.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $901.60 million, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $947.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in TriMas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

