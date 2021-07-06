$223.83 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post sales of $223.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.25 million. TriMas reported sales of $199.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $856.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $883.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $901.60 million, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $947.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in TriMas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 155,729 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,421,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.75. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

