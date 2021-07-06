$242.75 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report $242.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.38 million and the lowest is $241.29 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $920.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,551 shares of company stock valued at $336,538. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

