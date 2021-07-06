250,000 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Purchased by III Capital Management

III Capital Management bought a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGGU. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

GigCapital4 stock remained flat at $$10.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. 28,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. GigCapital4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

