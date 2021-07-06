2,500,000 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Purchased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,200,000. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 4.6% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 1.94% of Willis Towers Watson Public as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after acquiring an additional 452,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after buying an additional 189,027 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after buying an additional 431,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.54. 8,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,181. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

