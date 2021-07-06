27,905 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bill.com by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.85. 753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,648. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,888 shares of company stock worth $21,739,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

