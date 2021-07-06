$289.43 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report sales of $289.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.76 million and the highest is $299.52 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $217.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $978.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after buying an additional 1,597,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after buying an additional 337,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.