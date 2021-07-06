30,000 Shares in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Triumph Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.22. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

