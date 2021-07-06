$324.73 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce sales of $324.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.16 million and the highest is $326.30 million. National Instruments reported sales of $301.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 387.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

