350,000 Shares in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYTSU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,125,000.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

BYTSU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,350. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.