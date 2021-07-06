350,000 Shares in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of DHBCU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,470. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

