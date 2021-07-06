360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $35.74

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $34.05. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 30,072 shares traded.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

