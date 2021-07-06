36,675 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 435.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after acquiring an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of IT opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.44. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.