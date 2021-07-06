399,996 Shares in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.07% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 16,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

