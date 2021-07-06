3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post $8.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.86 billion and the lowest is $8.01 billion. 3M reported sales of $7.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $34.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.38 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $37.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $199.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.34. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.